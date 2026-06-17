Shiv Sena (UBT) issues whip as rebel MPs eye meeting with Speaker Om Birla

Sources close to Shrikant Shinde, leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said about six “rebel” Sena (UBT) MPs are already in Delhi.

Written by: Vikas Pathak
3 min readNew DelhiJun 17, 2026 12:56 PM IST
Shiv Sena UBT, Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena UBT rebel MPs, Om Birla Shiv Sena row, Sena UBT whip, Shiv Sena split speculation, Uddhav Thackeray MPs, anti-defection law Sena, Eknath Shinde camp, Indian express newsWhile Shinde-led Shiv Sena is claiming support of two-thirds of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs, Arvind Sawant of Sena (UBT) said that democracy had been reduced to a “market”. (File Photo)
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Even as speculation grows over a possible split within the Shiv Sena (UBT), with six of its nine Lok Sabha MPs reportedly preparing to approach Speaker Om Birla for separate recognition, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has issued a whip directing all its lawmakers to attend a parliamentary party meeting Thursday.

Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai told reporters in Delhi that all MPs had expressed support for the party at a June 14 meeting, but added that they needed to remain cautious amid reports circulating in the media and on social platforms.

Also Read | Fearing fresh split, Sena (UBT) urges Speaker Om Birla to deny recognition to rebel MPs

Desai said the party has submitted a memorandum to the Speaker and that the Sena (UBT) parliamentary party would meet Thursday.

However, a clear picture will emerge only after the rebel MPs meet the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Meanwhile, Sena (UBT) MP Bhausahab Wakchaure told reporters he had not been contacted by anyone from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and would continue to support Uddhav Thackeray.

‘Apna Sapna Money Money’

While Desai said that the Sena (UBT) has faith in its MPs, party leader Sanjay Raut alleged that the lawmakers were being offered Rs. 50 crore to shift sides.

“Apna Sapna Money Money! …The Minimum Support Price is fixed at Rs 50 crore per MP. Rs 15 crore is just the advance. Frankly, these people aren’t even worth Rs 50,000. Their price has only gone up because of the Shiv Sena and TMC brand label,” Raut said on X.

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Also Read | ‘Nobody offered Rs 15 crore’: 2 Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs deny defection claim

Sources close to Shrikant Shinde, leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said about six “rebel” Sena (UBT) MPs are already in the national capital. They had planned to meet Birla at his house in the morning, but they may now see the Speaker in Parliament later in the day.

“Mostly, two-thirds of the Sena (UBT) will make the shift today, thus not attracting the anti-defection law,” said a source.

However, while Shinde-led Shiv Sena is claiming support of two-thirds of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs, Arvind Sawant of Sena (UBT) said that democracy had been reduced to a “market”. “Those accused by the Prime Minister of being corrupt are made chief ministers,” he said.

Sawant added that the party had written to the Speaker to save the Constitution. “The party is the party. Individual MPs and MLAs are not the party,” he said, adding that the Sena (UBT) had issued a whip for a meeting Thursday.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Vikas Pathak
Vikas Pathak
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Vikas Pathak is deputy associate editor with The Indian Express and writes on national politics. He has over 17 years of experience, and has worked earlier with The Hindustan Times and The Hindu, among other publications. He has covered the national BJP, some key central ministries and Parliament for years, and has covered the 2009 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and many state assembly polls. He has interviewed many Union ministers and Chief Ministers. Vikas has taught as a full-time faculty member at Asian College of Journalism, Chennai; Symbiosis International University, Pune; Jio Institute, Navi Mumbai; and as a guest professor at Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. Vikas has authored a book, Contesting Nationalisms: Hinduism, Secularism and Untouchability in Colonial Punjab (Primus, 2018), which has been widely reviewed by top academic journals and leading newspapers. He did his PhD, M Phil and MA from JNU, New Delhi, was Student of the Year (2005-06) at ACJ and gold medalist from University Rajasthan College in Jaipur in graduation. He has been invited to top academic institutions like JNU, St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and IIT Delhi as a guest speaker/panellist. ... Read More

 

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