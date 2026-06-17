Shiv Sena (UBT) issues whip as rebel MPs eye meeting with Speaker Om Birla

While Shinde-led Shiv Sena is claiming support of two-thirds of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs, Arvind Sawant of Sena (UBT) said that democracy had been reduced to a “market”. (File Photo)

Even as speculation grows over a possible split within the Shiv Sena (UBT), with six of its nine Lok Sabha MPs reportedly preparing to approach Speaker Om Birla for separate recognition, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has issued a whip directing all its lawmakers to attend a parliamentary party meeting Thursday.

Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai told reporters in Delhi that all MPs had expressed support for the party at a June 14 meeting, but added that they needed to remain cautious amid reports circulating in the media and on social platforms.

Desai said the party has submitted a memorandum to the Speaker and that the Sena (UBT) parliamentary party would meet Thursday.