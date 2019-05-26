Shiv Sena to Opposition: Go on Char Dham yatra for introspection

TWO DAYS after the Lok Sabha results were announced, the Shiv Sena on Saturday advised Opposition parties to go on the Char Dham yatra in the next one year to introspect.

Advertising

In a tongue-in-cheek editorial published in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said that the voice of those who call themselves Opposition leaders has diminished both inside and outside the Parliament.

“So, they should now go for Char Dham yatra for introspection in the next one year. They should also visit Mecca, Medina and the Vatican city… because it is difficult for them to come out of the humiliating defeat and would be better (if they) go to Himayalas for peace of mind,” it added.

“The Opposition had criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he went to Kedarnath for one day. Modi got the blessings of God and the time has come for the Opposition to go to the Himalayas,” the editorial said.

Advertising

Maintaining that the Opposition has many things to ponder over, including why people have rejected the issues they took up and why their voice has been drowned, the party said: “The people have given them ample time. Since the people have elected Modi again with a majority, it is a stamp on the five years of Modi government.”

The editorial said that Modi dedicating the victory to the people of the country shows his humility.

“…Modi, as Prime Minister, needs to be more strong henceforth. But there is no need for Opposition parties to be afraid of this,” it added.