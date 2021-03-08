Shiv Sena to contest 20-25 seats alone in 2022 Goa polls: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said his party will contest 20-25 seats without any alliance in the Goa legislative Assembly elections scheduled for 2022. The senior Sena leader, who was in Panaji to attend an event, also took stock of the party’s preparation for the polls.

He said that so far, 10-15 candidates were almost finalised for the polls. Next year, he said, the party was hopeful of winning 25 seats in the 40-member assembly.

While the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), an alliance between Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress rules Maharashtra, Raut said there have been no discussions with leaders of NCP about a possible alliance in Goa.

“We certainly have an alliance in Maharashtra. Sharad Pawarji is our leader too. But we have not had any such discussion (about an alliance in Goa) with any party,” Raut said.