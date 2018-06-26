Shiv Sena: Time to come out of delusion that PM Narendra Modi would do something for poor

Shiv Sena’s statement was in reference to the recent suicides by four members of a family at Bandra and three members of a family at Cuffe Parade in Mumbai, along with other such cases in the state. (Representational) Shiv Sena’s statement was in reference to the recent suicides by four members of a family at Bandra and three members of a family at Cuffe Parade in Mumbai, along with other such cases in the state. (Representational)

Blaming the BJP-led government for the recent suicides reported from the state, the Shiv Sena on Monday said it was time to come out of the “delusion” that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would do something for the poor.

The statement was in reference to the recent suicides by four members of a family at Bandra and three members of a family at Cuffe Parade in Mumbai, along with other such cases in the state.

Alleging that those in power were busy with politics, the party, in its mouthpiece Saamana, stated: “The British rule was considered as God’s blessings by some people then and they also welcomed it. Similarly, many felt the Modi government at the Centre and the (Devendra) Fadnavis government in the state as God’s blessings. In reality, the situation is very serious in Maharashtra and there is anarchy of hunger and power. Since living has become difficult, common people are ending their lives along with family members.”

“So far, we were fighting for suicides by farmers in the Vidarbha region… but the number of suicides due to poverty and starvation are increasing in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra. Is this your acche din? Those ruling the government are busy with politics while citizens have been left to die… It is time to come out of the delusion that Modi will do something for the poor,” it added.

Taking a dig at BJP over its Sampark Abhiyan, the Sena said members of the ruling party meet Bollywood celebrities and industrialists but have lost contact with issues faced by the poor. “The government doesn’t understand issues faced by the poor. If costly projects like the bullet train, Metro and hyper city are not going to stop suicides, they should be junked,” it added.

