Shiv Sena targets BJP again: ‘Horse-trading under the guise of President’s rule’

The Shiv Sena on Saturday continued to attack the BJP over the government formation in Maharashtra, accusing its former ally of “horse-trading under the guise of President’s rule.” In its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena targeted the BJP for exuding confidence in forming the government after backing off initially.

“Those with 105 seats had earlier conveyed to the Governor that they do not have the majority. How come are they now claiming that only they will form the government?” Sena wrote in Saamana.

“…the intention of horse-trading stands exposed now. The lies of those promising transparent governance are becoming evident now,” it said, adding that “unethical” ways do not suit the tradition of the state.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil had on Friday said the party would soon form the government, claiming that it can count on the support of 119 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly.

Referring to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s comment Friday, in which he likened politics with cricket, the Sena said that cricket has become more of a business than a game now. There is “horse-trading and fixing” in cricket too, the party said, “Hence, the suspicion is always there whether it is the game that wins or the fixing (in cricket). Hence, Gadkari likening Maharashtra politics to the romantic game of cricket is apt,” it said.

Maharashtra has been under President’s rule since Tuesday after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari conveyed to President Ram Nath Kovind that no party or alliance was in the position to form the government.

The Sena reached out to the Congress-NCP combine for government formation after its demand for sharing the chief minister’s post and equal distribution of portfolios was rejected by the BJP, its pre-poll ally.

In the 288-member assembly, the BJP and the Sena secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively. The Congress and the NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats, respectively.

Sena’s Sanjay Raut tweets: ‘naya mausam

Sanjay Raut tweeted the lines of an Urdu poem, penned by Bashir Badr, on Saturday. “Yyaaron naye mausam ne ye ahsaan kiya hai. Yaad mujhe dard purane nahi aate (the new weather has done a favour, friends. I do not remember the old pain now).”