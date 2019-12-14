‘No compromise on Savarkar, don’t insult him’: Shiv Sena’s Raut to Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (L) and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (File) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (L) and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (File)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s “I am not Rahul Savarkar” remark at Bharat Bachao rally on Saturday riled up its new alliance partner in Maharashtra Shiv Sena, which said that there could not be any “compromise” on the Hindutva ideologue.

“Veer Savarkar is an idol of the whole country and not just Maharashtra. The name Savarkar denotes pride about nation and self. Like Nehru and Gandhi, Savarkar too sacrificed his life for the country. Every such idol must be revered. There is no compromise on this,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted.

In another tweet, Raut asked not to insult Savarkar. “We believe in Pandit Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi. Do not insult Veer Savarkar. Jai Hind.”

विर सावरकर हे महाराष्ट्राचेच नव्हे तर देशाचे दैवत आहे.

सावरकर नावात राष्ट्राभिमान आणि स्वाभिमान आहे. नेहरू ,गांधी यांच्या प्रमाणेच सावरकर यांनी स्वातंत्र्यासाठी जीवनाचा होम केला. अशा प्रत्येक दैवताचा सन्मान करायला हवा.इथे तडजोड नाहीत.

जय हिंद — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) December 14, 2019

आम्ही पंडित नेहरू,महात्मा गांधी यांना मानतो तुम्ही वीर सावरकरांचा अपमान करू नका.सुज्ञांस अधिक सांगणे न लगे.

जय हिंद — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) December 14, 2019

While addressing a large gathering of Congress workers at a massive ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, Gandhi said, “The BJP asked me to apologise. My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi, and I will never apologise for speaking the truth. I will die, but I will not apologise for speaking the truth and nor will any Congressman do so. It is Narendra Modi and his assistant Amit Shah who have to apologise to the country for destroying India’s economy.”

The Congress leader was apparently referring to the allegation against Savarkar that he tendered apology to the British for securing an early release from the Cellular Jail in Andaman.

Responding to Gandhi’s statement, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said a more appropriate name for Rahul Gandhi would be “Rahul Jinnah”. “The more appropriate name for you @RahulGandhi is RAHUL JINNAH. Your Muslim appeasement politics and mindset makes you a worthy legatee of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, not Savarkar,” he tweeted.

