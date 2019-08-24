Shiv Sena slams Chidambaram, terms his arrest ‘revenge taken by time’

Two days after the arrest of senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram, the Shiv Sena on Friday slammed him for “invoking the principles of liberty” while addressing the media from party headquarters.

“What kind of liberty is he talking about? The deal between INX Media and Aircel (Maxis) is not a Salt March or Gandhi’s Dandi Yatra…So, there is no need to look at it with moral and democratic values. When Chidambaram was the Union home minister, liberty of many political activists were taken away and the agencies like the CBI were used for it,” said an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana.

On Wednesday night, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Chidambaram in connection with its probe into alleged charges of corruption in the INX Media case. A Delhi special court Thursday remanded him in CBI custody till August 26.

“It was Chidambaram, the then home minister, who coined the term ‘saffron terrorism’ and Amit Shah and Narendra Modi – the victims of that perverse imagination — are controlling the reins of power in Delhi today. Pragya Singh Thakur has been elected to the Parliament. This is the revenge taken by the time,” the editorial said, adding: “…The Congress is losing its voice and it will become mute soon.”