Shiv Sena slams Centre over soldier’s killing, calls defence minister weak

Shiv Sena slammed BJP over killing of a soldier in its editorial named Saamana. (Representational) Shiv Sena slammed BJP over killing of a soldier in its editorial named Saamana. (Representational)

Slamming the BJP government at the Centre over the killing of Indian Army rifleman Aurangzeb, the Shiv Sena on Monday said it seemed that India has no defence minister as the defence minister is “very weak, incompetent and faceless”, which was causing damage to the country.

“Our armed forces are always prepared to tackle any challenges and three services chiefs have been saying the same. But looking at militant attacks in Kashmir, we wonder whether our country has a defence minister. The defence minister is very weak, incompetent, faceless person and is causing damage to the country. We have complete faith on our soldiers but the leadership is not strong,” said an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana. Aurangzeb, an army soldier posted with 44 Rashtriya Rifles, was abducted on way home for Eid and killed by militants.

The Sena further said the bravery and martyrdom of the soldier is an inspiration for the country. His martyrdom should be honoured nationally, said the Sena adding that his crime was that he was at the forefront of the team to kill Hizbul Mujahiddeen commander Sameer Tiger.

“He was a true nationalist and fearless fighter,” it said. “He didn’t surrender and was martyred for the country. His sacrifice has made the month of Ramzan holier.” Sena added that the violence in the valley is shocking. “Muslims like Aurangzeb are sacrificing their lives for the country and the country should always be proud of them. …not only Muslims, the Hindus should also salute Aurangzeb,” said the editorial.

The editorial said that those who commercialise politics to retain power would not understand the value of Aurangzeb’s sacrifice. “Such Aurangzebs should be born in every Muslim home in India and his martyrdom is immortal,” said the Sena.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App