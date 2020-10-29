Shiv Sena slams Centre, asks why Tricolour can’t be unfurled in Kashmir even after abrogation of Article 370

Alliance spokesperson Sajad Lone said the move is “a massive assault” on the rights of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and “grossly unconstitutional”.

Two days after three BJP workers were detained while trying to hoist the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Wednesday slammed the Centre and questioned as to why the Indian flag could not be unfurled at Lal Chowk even after the abrogation of Article 370.

In an editorial in the party mouthpiece, the Sena said Leh and Ladakh had been removed from Kashmir and the BJP had won the Ladakh council elections and celebrated its victory. “But it is a defeat that the Tricolour cannot be unfurled in Kashmir,” the editorial said.

“The police detained youths trying to hoist the Tricolour. There is President’s rule in Kashmir, which means Delhi controls it. But unfurling the Tricolour has become a crime. Then what has changed after the abrogation of Article 370? The nation wants to know,” the editorial further said.

It also said the incident showed that the situation had not improved in Kashmir. “The improvement seems to be merely cosmetic,” it added.

The editorial further slammed PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s recent statement that she will not hold the Tricolour until the flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was restored.

