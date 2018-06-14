Shiv Sena: Sharad Pawar’s politics is dangerous

On June 10, Pawar made these remarks at a function marking his party’s 19th anniversary in Pune. (File) On June 10, Pawar made these remarks at a function marking his party’s 19th anniversary in Pune. (File)

Hitting out at NCP chief Sharad Pawar for his recent comments on Bhima Koregaon caste violence, Shiv Sena on Wednesday said Pawar’s politics was “dangerous” for Maharashtra, alleging that his politics was disturbing the social harmony of the society.

Sena’s comments, in an editorial in the party’s mouthpiece in Saamana, came after Pawar’s comment that the government is taking action against those people who have nothing to do with the Bhima Koregoan violence. On June 10, Pawar made these remarks at a function marking his party’s 19th anniversary in Pune.

“Pawar is saying this on what grounds. Has Pawar and Prakash Ambedkar taken it upon themselves to mislead the investigation? It does not befit former chief minister to create obstacles in the police investigation in the Bhima Koregaon caste violence,” remarked the Sena.

Sena further criticised Pawar for not coming out on the streets to urge people to maintain peace.

“Instead of coming in front of cameras, Pawar made the statement that Hindutva organizations were behind it,” said Sena, referring that Pawar had visited Bombay Stock Exchange a day after the 1993 blasts and restarted the trading but didn’t make any attempts to set things in order and let Maharashtra burn.

“What Pawar should do is his question but his politics is disturbing the social harmony of the society,” Sena added.

Asking the people to be cautious, Sena said that attempts are being made to polarise Maharashtra on caste lines. “Pawar’s politics is dangerous for the state,” added Sena.

