Shiv Sena says ‘2014 political accident’ will not be happen in 2019

On the day Shiv Sena celebrates its 52nd anniversary, the party said that the “2014 political accident” will not be repeated in 2019 and the party will form the government in Maharashtra on its own and will be in a position to influence who will come to power at the Centre.

“The environment in the country is changing. The 2014 political accident will not happen in 2019. We never became arrogant despite being in power and we won’t be arrogant in future as well,” an editorial in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana said. It also stated that questions are being raised whether the country is witnessing pre-emergency situation.

On the tussle between AAP government and L-G Anil Baijal, the party claimed that hurdles are being created in the functioning of the elected government in Delhi. If the bureaucrats’ adamant behaviour continues, then it would be difficult to contest the polls and to run the government, it added.

“The dust storm is not only in Delhi but is across the country. Since Modi has been always abroad, he doesn’t face breathing issues but the people are troubled a lot and facing many difficulties. The path for Sena was never easier and is not easier even today. The party will form the power in the state on its own and will be in a position to decide who will form the government in Delhi. We do have that much confidence,” said Sena.

The party mouthpiece also pointed out that a delegation of the Assam Gan Parishad, which is in power with the BJP in Assam, met party president Uddhav Thackeray and stated that “all the regional parties should come together and Sena should lead them”.

Earlier this month, BJP chief Amit Shah had a marathon meeting at Thackeray’s residence to discuss the pre-poll alliance and to sort out the issues between the two allies.

