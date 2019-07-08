Why does BJP have a different stand on govt formation in Karnataka and MP, asks Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Monday asked the BJP why it had a different stand in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh about government formation. Sena also suggested that there should be a national policy on whether to form governments by poaching legislators.

In an editorial in Saamana, it referred to former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s statement that some Congress legislators are in touch with them (BJP) but would not form the government by dislodging anyone. “But, why BJP has different stands in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh?” the editorial asked.

“There should be a national policy on whether to form governments by poaching legislators,” it said.

The editorial also said that the downfall of the Karnataka government was predicted when it was formed. “It is clear that the Kumaraswamy-led government will fall. It is a political crisis in Karnataka. But, not just BJP’s ambition but the infighting in the Congress is also responsible for it,” Sena remarked.

The coalition was pushed to the brink Saturday after 13 Congress and JD(S) MLAs submitted their resignations to bring its number to 105, on par with the BJP, in the 224-member Assembly even as several other rebels are reported to be waiting to exit.

The Sena further said that the Karnataka government has the majority and could have run the government properly. “But, the question is whether Siddaramaiah wanted the government to run. He wanted to become CM again with the support of Kumaraswamy’s JD (S),” it added.

Referring to an earlier statement of BJP’s Amit Shah in Hyderabad saying that Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would have BJP governments, the Sena said that he should have added Karnataka in it as things are taking place as planned.

“The Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are also in crisis. They have a wafer-thin majority. So, there will be a Karnataka like situation in these states too,” it said.

The Sena also advised that though BJP has received huge victory in the Lok Sabha polls, it should not take people for granted. “The opposition parties government will not last long in the country and the BJP will rule the country. The steps are falling in that direction. The happenings in the Karnataka are saying it,” Sena remarked.