Shiv Sena rally today, Uddhav Thackeray may raise Ram temple issue

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is likely to make an announcement on a pre-poll alliance with the party’s long-term ally BJP at a ‘maha rally’ in Pandharpur on Monday.

Sena leaders said the party chief will again raise the issue of construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. “He will also make his intentions clear about the possibility of an alliance,” said a Sena leader.

Nearly four lakh Shiv Sainiks from across Maharashtra are expected to gather in Pandharpur for the rally.

However, top sources in the BJP said the party is taking no chances and increasingly feeling that it should be “battle-ready” with the Sena continuing its attacks on the BJP and PM Narendra Modi.

At a meeting held in Mumbai four days ago, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reportedly asked sitting MLAs, ministers and corporators to hold a slew of programmes in the constituencies represented by the Shiv Sena, in a bid to remain in the limelight and get ready for the elections next year, in case no pre-poll alliance works out with the Sena.

BJP state spokesperson Madhav Bhandari refused to comment on either the party’s strategy or its preparedness.