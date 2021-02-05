Shiv Sena protests against rising fuel prices

The Shiv Sena on Friday held protests against the Centre across Maharashtra over rising petrol and diesel prices.

Shiv Sena leaders, legislators and key functionaries took part in the protests in Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Jalna and other places in the state. Bullock-cart and cycle rallies were held as a form of protest.

“The Sena has come on the streets to protest against rising fuel and cooking gas prices…it impacts everything and the common people have to bear it. Though we are in power, we will always stand with the people against the injustice meted out to them…” said Transport Minister Anil Parab after taking part in the protest outside the Mumbai Suburban District Collector’s office in Bandra (East).

The Opposition has demanded that the state government should reduce state taxes instead of organising protests. However, Parab said, “The Centre should first reduce fuel prices. Then the state government will think about reducing state taxes on fuel prices.”

If the Centre does not reduce fuel prices, the Shiv Sena will take further steps, a Sena leader added.