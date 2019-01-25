Priyanka Gandhi will be Congress’ trump card for 2019 polls: Shiv Sena

Praising Congress president Rahul Gandhi and attacking the BJP for calling him a failure, the Shiv Sena Friday hailed the entry of Priyanka Gandhi into active politics while predicting that she would revive the party’s fortunes in the Hindi heartland.

In an editorial in Saamna, the Sena mouthpiece, party president Uddhav Thackeray, who is editor of the paper, said, “Priyanka Gandhi looks exactly like Indira Gandhi, which is reflected in her demeanour as well. Therefore, Congress will certainly gain in Hindi heartland. Despite the fears that Robert Vadera’s secret deals would come out in open, she has taken the plunge in active politics… Priyanka cannon is firing and if she pulls in crowds for her rallies she would emerge as the trump card like Indira Gandhi.”

Rapping BJP for calling Rahul Gandhi a failure, the Sena said: “By roping in Priyanka in active politics, Rahul Gandhi has shown that he was doing everything possible to win Lok Sabha election. He has played the effective card. It is being said that Priyanka is being brought in because Rahul Gandhi has failed. Such arguments don’t hold water.

“Rahul Gandhi is the president of Congress party. He has cornered the government on Rafale issue. Forget about this, in three key states, Congress has snatched power from BJP and revived a dying Congress. Not giving him credit is a reflection of bad tendency…”

Pointing at the alliance of BSP and SP and the patience shown by Rahul Gandhi, Sena said, “BSP and SP kept Congress out of seat sharing. But Rahul Gandhi did not create a ruckus but with utmost restraint argued that ‘there was no problem. We will fight all seats in Uttar Pradesh and wherever possible will help SP and BSP. Taking this stand and bringing Priyanka into politics shows there is a definite plan and it will benefit the Congress.”

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had to comment about Priyanka’s entry into politics, the Sena added, “If people have accepted the heirs of such, why are some people getting stomach pain.”

The Sena said that the BJP leadership strongly resents Nehru-Indira Gandhi as “this is the only family which is challenging BJP”, adding that the BJP fears the Congress this will prove a hurdle in 2019 elections.