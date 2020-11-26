scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 26, 2020
Top news

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik got kickbacks for facilitating Rs 175 cr govt contract: ED

The contract for providing security guards at MMRDA was sub-contracted to Topsgrup.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | November 26, 2020 1:00:20 pm
Pratap Sarnaik, NCP corporator made fortune in real estate, autorickshaw driver in real estate, real estate fortune, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express newsShiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik has received kickbacks of over Rs 7 crore from security service provider Topsgrup for allegedly facilitating a contract of Rs 175 crore with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The contract for providing security guards at MMRDA was sub-contracted to Topsgrup.

Sources said that Amit Chandole, director of Vihang Advertising and a close aide of Sarnaik, who was arrested by ED, late night on Wednesday, allegedly used to collect Rs 6 lakh every month from Topsgrup on behalf of Sarnaik.

TopsGrup, founded by Rahul Nanda, runs a security service across the country. Chandole is also on the board of several firms run by Sarnaik and his family.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The ED is investigating a money laundering case against the promoters of Topsgrup, a few related parties and Sarnaik. The ED case is based on October 28 FIR, filed by a former employee of Topsgrup , Ramesh Iyer , who has alleged that Topsgrup has cheated MMRDA of Rs 175 crore.

Chandole will be produced in a court today for remand.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 26: Latest News

Advertisement