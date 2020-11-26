Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik got kickbacks for facilitating Rs 175 cr govt contract: ED

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik has received kickbacks of over Rs 7 crore from security service provider Topsgrup for allegedly facilitating a contract of Rs 175 crore with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The contract for providing security guards at MMRDA was sub-contracted to Topsgrup.

Sources said that Amit Chandole, director of Vihang Advertising and a close aide of Sarnaik, who was arrested by ED, late night on Wednesday, allegedly used to collect Rs 6 lakh every month from Topsgrup on behalf of Sarnaik.

TopsGrup, founded by Rahul Nanda, runs a security service across the country. Chandole is also on the board of several firms run by Sarnaik and his family.

The ED is investigating a money laundering case against the promoters of Topsgrup, a few related parties and Sarnaik. The ED case is based on October 28 FIR, filed by a former employee of Topsgrup , Ramesh Iyer , who has alleged that Topsgrup has cheated MMRDA of Rs 175 crore.

Chandole will be produced in a court today for remand.

