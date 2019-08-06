Shiv Sena praises PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah for revoking special status of J&K

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna today showered effusive praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for the government’s move to revoke special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir. The paper said Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray’s dream has been realised.

“The government has uprooted Article 370 which was a blot on the nation. Because of this Article, separatists had fallen in love with Pakistan and were conspiring to form a separate nation, ” the paper said in its editorial.

“We are falling shorts of words to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah for their courageous act. The hearts of every India world over has been filled with joy, ” the paper, adding that the two leaders have in Parliament corrected a historic wrong that happened 70 years ago.

The paper said the terrorism in Kashmir had its roots in Article 370 and Article 35A. “The government struck at their roots…the demon has been buried today, ” the paper said.

“Indian citizens had no right to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir, could not purchase a house, could not start a business…not just these, they could not permanently reside there. The people of India were only supposed to be tourists while going to Kashmir, “the paper said.

Stating that Balasaheb Thackeray had sought scrapping of Article 370 which had spawned terrorism in Kashmir, the paper said, “Balasaheb Thackeray’s dream has come true and so has the dream of scores of patrotic Indians.”

The paper said late leaders like Balasaheb Thackeray, Deendayal Upadhaye, Shyamaprasad Mookerjee and Atal Bihari Vajpayee must be showering flowers on the government for its brave act.