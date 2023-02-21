scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

Shiv Sena office in Parliament House allotted to Eknath Shinde-led faction: Lok Sabha Secretariat

The poll panel had last week recognised the Shinde faction as the original Shiv Sena, allowing it to use the “bow and arrow” symbol in elections.

Shiv Sena Shinde faction Parliament officeMaharshtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi/File)
Listen to this article
Shiv Sena office in Parliament House allotted to Eknath Shinde-led faction: Lok Sabha Secretariat
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has allotted the Shiv Sena office in Parliament House to the Eknath Shinde-led faction after the Election Commission’s decision to recognise the group as the real Shiv Sena.

Responding to a letter written by Shinde faction’s floor leader Rahul Shewale, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said the designated room for the Sena office in the Parliament building has been allotted to the party.

Must Read |In a first, Supreme Court begins live transcription of its hearings using AI

The poll panel had last week recognised the Shinde faction as the original Shiv Sena, allowing it to use the “bow and arrow” symbol in elections — practically denying Uddhav Thackeray a claim on the party his father, Bal Thackeray, founded in 1966.

Thereafter on February 18, Shewale had written to the Lok Sabha Secretariat seeking allotment of the office for the party.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23

So far, both factions were using the Shiv Sena office in the Parliament House.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 16:14 IST
Next Story

Rishabh Instruments gets Sebi’s go ahead to float IPO

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close