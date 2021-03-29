Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asks CM to impose restrictions rather than lockdown

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said imposing restrictions will help bring down the number of cases. (File Photo)

As Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hinted at another lockdown owing to a surge in cases across the state, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has appealed to the CM to not impose a shutdown but put in place restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

The state BJP, too, is not in favour of another lockdown.

“A complete lockdown will hit the economy of the state. The poor will suffer again. Industries, shopkeepers, traders and the working class will be hit hard. This is why I am not in favour of a complete lockdown,” Raut said.

Revealing that he had had a word with the Chief Minister regarding alternatives, Raut added, “Instead of a total lockdown, the state government should impose restrictions. We need to break the chain of transmission which can be achieved if several restrictions are brought in to prevent overcrowding at public and market places.”

The Shiv Sena leader further said that last year’s lockdown, too, was lifted in phases as restrictions were put in place. “This should be done again because if a lockdown happens, the economy will be devastated. The government, too, will not get taxes. Both the government and the people will be hit.”

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, too, expressed his reluctance towards a lockdown and said, “We are against imposition of a lockdown in the state. We would advise the government to step up testing. The more the tests conducted, more people can be isolated and the spread will be contained.”

Prakash Ambedkar, who heads the Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi, said, “During lockdown last year, Covid-19 cases kept rising. Lockdown or no lockdown, cases will rise. Therefore, I am against the idea of imposing a shutdown.”

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has already said that a decision regarding imposition of lockdown in Pune will be taken on April 2. “By April 1, if cases don’t go down, we will be forced to impose the lockdown in Pune district,” he had said.

The lockdown option was discussed at a meeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had with Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas, and the Covid Task Force to consider ways to bring the surge in cases under control. Over the last three days, Maharashtra has recorded more than 1.13 lakh new infections.