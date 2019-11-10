‘Hitler is dead’: Shiv Sena mocks BJP again, heaps praise on Congress

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday mocked the BJP and accused Maharashtra’s caretaker chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of indulging in politics of fear.

Advertising

In his column, Rok Thok, published in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Raut said, “Hitler is dead and the looming slavery has vanished.” When asked about his reference to Hitler, Raut said, “Now, no one can buy or break MLAs… Such deals will no more happen in Maharashtra.”

Heaping praise on Congress, Raut said, “There may be some differences with the Congress on national issues, but we agree on some issues too. Congress is not our enemy… if Congress leaders are positive about supporting the Shiv Sena, the people of Maharashtra will welcome it whole-heartedly.”

Follow Maharashtra government formation LIVE Updates here

In a veiled reference to Fadnavis’ attack on the Shiv Sena for remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raut said, “Who is tom-tomming about morality? Those who commit adultery every day, are trying to impart lessons in ethical behaviour. They believe that people’s brains have become paralysed. This is their misconception…”

Advertising

Raut said the air in Delhi has become polluted. “The politics of Maharashtra should remain in Maharashtra only. Maharashtra is not a slave of Delhi.”

In the recently-concluded Assembly polls, the BJP won 105 seats while its ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member Assembly is 145. However, since the poll results were declared on October 24, both the parties have been embroiled in a tug of war over the chief minister’s post.

Stating that after the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Fadnavis and said only Fadnavis he will again become the CM, Raut said, “But 15 days have gone, Fadnavis has not been able to take the oath. This is because Amit Shah has remained aloof from the developments in the state” he said.

He claimed the fact that the BJP’s biggest alliance partner, Shiv Sena, is not ready to talk to the outgoing chief minister, is their biggest defeat. “This is time Uddhav Thackeray will decide who will be Maharashtra’s chief minister,” he said.

Raut said Maharashtra’s tallest leader Sharad Pawar’s role will be important. “Several Congress MLAs have met Sonia Gandhi. They have told her that Maharashtra’s decision should be taken in Maharashtra. Maharashtra is speaking in one voice: Whatever happens, there should be no BJP government in place. This is because everyone wants to end vindictive politics and politics of slavery. Those who reigned for five years by spreading fears are themselves scared now. This is a counter attack.”