Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Shiv Sena MLA, who moved privilege motion against Arnab, target of ED raids

A statement from the ED director said searches are underway at 10 locations in Thane and Mumbai at properties owned by Tops Group promoters.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 24, 2020 12:28:30 pm
ED searches Shiv Sena politician Pratap Sarnaik's office and residenceShiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's residence and office in Thane was raided by officials of Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday. Visuals from his residence. (Source: ANI)

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s residence and office was raided by Enforcement Directorate officials on Tuesday morning in connection with a money laundering probe.

A statement from the ED director said searches were underway at 10 locations in Thane and Mumbai at properties owned by promoters of Tops Group, which runs a security services company. The office of Sarnaik’s son was also a target of the ED raids.

Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi accused the Centre of misusing central agencies to “silence opponents”. “ED is reduced to only enforcing centre’s whims&fancies. Our resolve to fight back only gets stronger. Bring it on. (SIC),” she tweeted.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sarnaik, who represents the Ovala-Maijwada constituency, had moved a breach of privilege motion against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and also sought reopening of investigation into the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik, who left a note accusing Goswami and two others of not clearing his dues.

Goswami spent nearly a week in jail on charges of suicide abetment after Maharashtra Police reopened the suicide case. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court earlier this month.

