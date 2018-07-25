Shiv Sena MLA Harshavardhan Jadhav quits in support of Maratha quota stir

The Maratha community has been demanding quota under OBC category in government jobs and education. The Maratha community has been demanding quota under OBC category in government jobs and education.

A Shiv Sena MLA from Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district today offered to resign in support of the Maratha quota demand. Harshavardhan Jadhav, who represents Kannad assembly constituency, had recently announced to step down if the demands of the agitating Maratha community are not met.

He is the son-in-law of BJP’s state unit president Raosaheb Danve. In his letter addressed to Legislative Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagde, Jadhav stated that he was tendering his resignation this afternoon.

When contacted, Jadhav said he has also e-mailed his resignation to the Speaker and will personally submit it to him in Mumbai tomorrow. The Shiv Sena, a constituent of the BJP-led state and Central governments, has 63 MLAs in the 288-member House.

The Maratha community has been demanding quota under OBC category in government jobs and education. The members of the community have been holding protests in various parts of Maharashtra for their demands since the last two days and have observed bandhs in Mumbai and rest of the state.

The protests have turned violent at many places.

