Shiv Sena leaders project Aaditya as party’s CM face

With the clamour growing within the party that Aaditya Thackeray should contest the Assembly polls, Shiv Sena leaders on Thursday said the Yuva Sena chief should become the chief minister. The Sena leaders’ statements came on the day of Aaditya’s birthday on Thursday. Several Sena bigwigs and Shiv Sainiks reached the Thackeray residence, Matoshree, in Bandra (East) to wish him.

However, Aaditya, who addressed a press conference on Thursday, refused to answer questions on the possibility of his contesting the Assembly polls.

He stayed firmly on message, which was about the low pass percentage in the SSC exams attributed to the state Board stopping the system of internal assessments for a portion of the marks.

“The issue of SSC pass percent affected by the internal marks was discussed with the chief minister on Wednesday. He has agreed to reinstate internal marks from next academic year. Besides, special divisions or seats will be sanctioned to accommodate the SSC students,” said Aaditya.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP, said that Aaditya has created his image as a youth leader in the last few years across the state.

“There is attraction among the people about his personality and style of working. Aaditya can lead the state in future and things are happening in that direction,” Raut added.

Former Chief Minister Manohar Joshi said Aaditya should contest the polls. “Aaditya has become stable in politics in a short span. I will be happy if he becomes chief minister,” he added. Neelam Gorhe, legislator and Shiv Sena spokesperson, said that the Sainiks want him to contest the Assembly polls and lead the state.

The demand for Aaditya contesting the polls gained momentum after Varun Sardesai, Aaditya’s cousin and secretary of Yuva Sena, had urged him to enter the election fray as this was the “right time”.

Recently, Aaditya held a meeting with party office-bearers of the Worli and Mahim Assembly segments to assess the preparations for the polls. “I will be very happy if a member from Thackeray family wants to contest from Worli,” said Sunil Shinde, Sena legislator from Worli.

However, sources in the Sena said that Aaditya’s name is being projected as the CM candidate to stop the infighting among the top leaders.

“There will be many claimants for it when we get the post after the Assembly polls. There will be lot of infighting in the Sena on it. Aaditya’s name will silence them,” said the leader.