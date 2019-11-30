Shiv Sena leader urges Uddhav to seek election from Yavatmal

A Shiv Sena leader on Friday urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to seek election as a member of the Assembly from the drought-prone Digras constituency in Vidarbha’s Yavatmal district.

At present, Uddhav is not a member of the Legislative Assembly or Council. He needs to get elected to either House within six months after taking oath as CM. Sanjay Rathod, former minister and Sena legislator from Digras in Yavatmal, raised the issue during a meeting at Mantralaya. “I have suggested to Uddhavji that he should contest from Digras. Also, the Legislative Council seat from local bodies in Yavatmal has fallen vacant. He can also opt for that,” he said.

Former Sena minster Tanaji Sawant, who was elected to the Council from the local bodies seat in Yavatmal, has been elected as the MLA of Paranda in Osamanabad district. “It will send a good message to the farmers if he is elected from Yavatmal,” Rathod said.