Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut complains of chest pain, hospitalised

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of chest pain. Raut, who has been regularly briefing the media on government formation in Maharashtra, got admitted around 3.30 pm.

Dr Ajit Menon, a cardiologist at Lilavati, told The Indian Express it was a scheduled visit. “This is a planned admission for sanjay raut in hospital. He suffered chest pain 2-3 days back. We decided to admit him today. We will be observing him. He should be discharged in a day or two. He is stable,” he said.

Raut’s brother and Sena MLA Sunil Raut also said it was a routine check-up due to some exertion. Raut will likely remain admitted today, he said, adding that the doctors will decide in the evening whether to perform an angiography.

Raut, the executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, has been vocal about his party’s stand on forming government with its pre-poll ally BJP. He also penned several pieces in Saamana criticising caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP for refusing to share the chief minister’s post in Maharashtra.