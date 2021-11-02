Kalaben Delkar wins in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, gets Shiv Sena its first Lok Sabha seat outside Maharashtra

Shiv Sena candidate Kalaben Delkar, widow of late MP Mohan Delkar, has won the bypoll from the Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH), defeating BJP’s Mahesh Gavit and Congress candidate Mahesh Dhodi.

Delkar secured her win by a margin of 51,269 votes, marking the Shiv Sena’s first Lok Sabha victory outside Maharashtra.

The Union Territory had recorded a voter turnout of around 76 per cent.

The bypoll was necessitated after sitting MP Mohan Delkar was found dead in a Mumbai hotel in February this year.

Kalaben, 50, and son Abhinav joined the Shiv Sena along with their supporters in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray last month.

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray congratulated Delkar on her win.

First step outside Maharashtra, giant leap towards Delhi via Dadra Nagar Haveli ! #ChaloDelhi pic.twitter.com/8sbqBgSbna — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 2, 2021

Heartiest congratulations to Smt Kalaben Delkar ji, @ShivSena ’s newly elected Member of Parliament to the Lok Sabha from Dadra & Nagar Haveli. I humbly thank all the karyakartas for their efforts and the citizens for their faith to ensure this huge win. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 2, 2021

Maharashtra CM Udhav Thackeray had earlier said that he would visit Dadra and Nagar Haveli to congratulate Delkar if she won.

The Delkar Family and their supporters had been camping at the counting centres since the morning.

Mohan had been a member of both the Congress and the BJP at different times of his political career and was elected seven times to the Lok Sabha from Dadra and Nagar Haveli. In 2019, he won the seat as an independent.

On March 9, on the basis of a note left behind by Delkar and after recording Abhinav’s statement, a case was registered against BJP leader Praful Patel, District Magistrate (DM) Sandeep Singh, superintendent of police (SP) Sharad Darade, deputy DM Apurva Sharma, Sub-divisional officer Manasvi Jain, police inspector Manoj Patel, DNH law secretary Rohit Yadav, BJP leader Fatehsinh Chauhan and a man called Dilip Patel (Talathi) at Marine Drive police station in Mumbai.

The case is under investigation by the Mumbai police.