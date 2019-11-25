Shiv Sena check-in list: Four hotels in less than three weeks

After the Supreme Court said it would decide on Maharashtra floor test on Tuesday, the Shiv Sena shifted its MLAs once again on Monday, this time to The Lemon Tree Hotel in the suburb of Marol in Mumbai. It has been close to three weeks since the Sena lawmakers first checked into a hotel as the party’s pre-poll alliance with the BJP hung in the balance.

As talks stall, Shiv Sena moves it MLAs to hotel

On November 7, Sena moved its MLAs to the Rangsharda, a three-star hotel in suburban Bandra, as talks with the BJP over the chief minister post hit a deadlock.

In its editorial, the Sena mouthpiece Saamna indirectly accused the BJP of poaching newly-elected MLAs to form the new government. “Those who don’t have anything to do with BJP or Hindutva are contacting the newly-elected MLAs and are using the language of thaily (bag). These complaints are rising.”

After spending the night in rooms where the average cost for a night’s stay is Rs 5,000, many complained that the hotel services and facilities were not up to the mark. And with only 30 rooms available, some of the legislators were forced to share rooms.

Seeking support from NCP-Congress, Sena MLAs move hotels

On the evening of November 8, the party’s MLAs were moved to The Retreat, a five-star resort in Malad.

Over the next couple of days, the Sena reached out to the NCP and Congress for support to form the government. While the Congress kept the Sena waiting, President’s rule was imposed in the state on November 12 after no party was unable to prove they had the numbers to form a stable government.

For the next 10 days the Sena’s legislators remained cooped inside the beach-facing resort which has a swimming pool, spa and massage centre.

Alliance firms up, Sena MLAs move again

On November 22, the Shiv Sena’s leaders were moved again, this time to The Lalit, which is a kilometre from the international terminal of the Mumbai airport.

By then the frantic negotiations between the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena ended with the parties agreeing to stake claim to form the next state government, with Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister.

The next morning, the Shiv Sena was in for a rude shock as Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari administered the oath of office to Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister, with NCP’s Ajit Pawar as his deputy. The dramatic turn of events brought the split within the Pawar family out into the open.

With Ajit revolting against his uncle Sharad’s decision to side with the Shiv Sena and Congress, the parties approached the Supreme Court challenging the Governor’s decision to invite Fadnavis to form the government.

Meanwhile, the NCP lawmakers siding with Sharad Pawar are staying at the Renaissance hotel and Congress members are the JW Marriott.