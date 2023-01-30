Dispute over Shiv Sena name, symbol: Both factions submit written statements,

Both the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former CM Uddhav Thackeray-led factions of the Shiv Sena Monday submitted their written statements in support of their claims to control over the party name and symbol to the Election Commission, the EC sources said.

The two sides had now completed their arguments and submitted documents and written statements to bolster their claims, an EC source said. According to the source, the EC will take some time to decide which side represented the ‘real’ Shiv Sena.

After the two sides staked claim to be the real Shiv Sena, the EC passed an interim order in October 2022 allotting alternate names and symbols – Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena to the faction led by Shinde and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) to the one headed by Thackeray – till it takes a final decision in the matter.

While it is not clear how long the EC will take to decide the matter, bypolls to two Maharashtra Assembly seats – Kasba Peth and Chinchwad – were announced on January 18. The gazette notification for the polls is scheduled to be issued on Tuesday and polling will be on February 27.