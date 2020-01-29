Centre forcing its way, inviting instability: Sena on Elgaar Parishad probe transfer to NIA

Nine rights activists and lawyers had been arrested by the Maharashtra police in 2018 for allegedly inciting people at a meeting of the Elgar Parishad in Pune on December 31, 2017. (File) Nine rights activists and lawyers had been arrested by the Maharashtra police in 2018 for allegedly inciting people at a meeting of the Elgar Parishad in Pune on December 31, 2017. (File)

A day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the Elgaar Parishad probe from Pune police, Shiv Sena slammed the Centre for “forcing its way” thus “inviting instability”.

Sena, which heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, comprising the NCP and Congress, termed the handover as a “shocking and suspicious” move. It asked if the Centre wanted the “truth” in the case to not be revealed, PTI reported.

“India is a union of states. Every state has its own rights and pride. The Centre forcing its way is inviting instability,” Sena said in an editorial in its Marathi mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

After the Centre took over the investigation into the Elgaar Parishad case and handed it to NIA, it triggered a row with the state government.

Upping the ante against the Centre of involving in “vengeful politics”, the editorial further questioned the BJP government’s ‘selective’ approach towards Maharashtra. “The NIA has intervened in Maharashtra, but several such incidents are taking place in the states being ruled by the BJP. Why the Centre didn’t interfere there? This doesn’t augur well…..,” it stated.

Nine rights activists and lawyers had been arrested by the Maharashtra police in 2018 for allegedly inciting people at a meeting of the Elgar Parishad in Pune on December 31, 2017. Police claimed the activists and lawyers incited people and this led to caste violence in Bhima Koregaon the next day.

Sena alleged that it was told by the previous BJP-led state government that the Bhima Koregaon episode was a “political and national conspiracy” and there was a “secret plot” to bring down the “national power” and harm PM Modi and the then CM Devendra Fadnavis.

“The previous government had cited unnamed letters and e-mails as the evidence to drive home its point (of conspiracy theory in the case). However, people have not yet understood exactly what was the conspiracy to bring down the power of the country,” it stated, according to PTI reports.

Saamna, in the editorial, further said that the Centre had “turned restless” after NCP chief Sharad Pawar called for a review in the investigation.

