Shiv Sena dismisses speculation about sharing CM post with NCP

Dismissing theories about sharing the Maharashtra chief minister’s post with ally NCP, Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the Sena will have the chief minister’s post for five years and there is no truth in speculation that the NCP may stake a claim for the CM post after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government completes two-and-a-half years in power.

In his weekly column ‘Rokhthok’ in Saamana, Raut dismissed the speculation after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. “One of the speculations is that the NCP may stake a claim for the CM’s post after two-and-a-half years, which will create discord among the allies that will speed up the political developments in the state. There is no truth in this. A promise has been given to Shiv Sena about the CM post for five years,” wrote Raut.

Speaking to media persons in Nashik, Raut said that a commitment has been given to Shiv Sena that the CM post will not be shared, unlike what was decided with its former ally BJP. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had also made a similar statement recently at a party function, he added.