Shiv Sena defends ‘Marathi girl’ over placard, asks Oppn to go for counselling

Mehak Mirza Prabhu Mehak Mirza Prabhu

TAKING ON BJP and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena on Thursday defended the “Marathi girl” who held a placard with the message ‘Free Kashmir’ at a recent protest at the Gateway of India while claiming that the Opposition needed “counselling”, as BJP leaders feel that they would soon return to power.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said, “When the girl came in front of television cameras, the Opposition’s farce was unmasked. The girl is not a Muslim or a Kashmiri. She mentioned her name as Mehak Prabhu in proper Marathi. She clarified what she meant by ‘Free Kashmir’… it was not about breaking Kashmir from the country but revoking the restrictions…”

During the protest, a woman was seen holding a poster which read — “Free Kashmir”. (ANI) During the protest, a woman was seen holding a poster which read — “Free Kashmir”. (ANI)

After the placard was seen at a protest against the attack on JNU at Gateway of India, Fadnavis had asked what exactly was the protest about and if the CM will tolerate this “anti-India campaign” right under his nose.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (L) and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (L) and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

The Sena said that when Prabhu stood up for the pain of Kashmiris by holding the placard, “the Opposition termed it as anti-national” and that there cannot be a “dirtier example of irresponsibility”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App