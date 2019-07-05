Now, Shiv Sena corporator Milind Vaidya assaults truck drivers transporting chicken

In another instance of VVIP misconduct, a video of Shiv Sena corporator and former Mumbai mayor Milind Vaidya assaulting truck drivers carrying chicken in Mahim has gone viral.

Advertising

Vaidya is seen slapping and using foul language at the drivers since the chicken carriers parked their vehicle near the Mahim railway station area. The Shiv Sena member said locals were reportedly facing difficulties and hygiene issues due to the vehicles parked in the area.

“I have been raising this parking issue with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the last two years but no action has been taken. So, I had to take the law into my hands,” ANI quoted Vaidya as saying.

Several instances of VVIP arrogance have surfaced from different parts of the country over the past few months. The incident comes days after BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s MLA-son Akash assaulted an Indore municipal officer with a cricket bat.

Advertising

On Thursday, Maharashtra Congress MLA Nitesh Rane, son of former Chief Minister Narayan Rane, assaulted a National Highways Authority of India deputy engineer, paraded him on the streets, tied him to the pillar of a bridge before getting buckets of dirt and mud poured on him.

The incident took place Thursday morning in the town of Kankavli in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra. Following a complaint from the engineer, Prakash Shedekar, police arrested Nitesh Rane.