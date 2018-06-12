Shiv Sena calls threat to PM Modi, CM Fadnavis a ‘mystery thriller’

Sena said that it should be seen whether the security cover of Modi and Fadnavis can be increased further. (Source: Twitter/PMOIndia) Sena said that it should be seen whether the security cover of Modi and Fadnavis can be increased further. (Source: Twitter/PMOIndia)

Shiv Sena on Monday cast doubts on the alleged plot to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying that it was a ‘mystery thriller’ film story and that such threats to politicians usually surface ahead of the polls.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said that it is amusing that the police had exposed a letter mentioning a plot to kill Modi and Fadnavis. “The Maoists are purchasing advanced ammunition, on one hand, while they are leaving back a letter plotting to kill Modi and Fadnavis as evidence. The experts have expressed doubts on it,” said the editorial.

It said that Modi’s security cover is already like the Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, and it should be seriously considered whether Fadnavis can be provided similar security cover. “Fadnavis has fortified the Mantralaya that has forced the common people to stop visiting it. In this background, a plot has been uncovered and it is like a story of a mysterious, horror cinema,” stated the Sena.

Sena said that Pune police have arrested the masterminds, who are Naxalites who participated in the Bhima Koregoan riots. “When the riots broke out, the government didn’t do anything but has arrested them now. These people were plotting to kill Modi and Fadnavis. All this is exciting and thrilling,” said Sena, adding the assassination theory is weak and it has given opposition parties a chance to criticise the government.

“On the eve of the Republic and Independence Day, the terrorists are surely caught in Delhi and the security is tightened stating their plan to target the Independence day celebrations. Then, what do these terrorists do for the rest of the 11 months? The plot to kill politicians surface ahead of the polls but there is some time (left) for the polls in Maharashtra and in the country,” said the editorial.

Sena said that it should be seen whether the security cover of Modi and Fadnavis can be increased further. “It is okay if lakhs of people die… but their guardians should live,” added the Sena.

