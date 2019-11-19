We will uproot you one day, it’s a promise: Sena to BJP

Amid the power-sharing tussle in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena attacked its former long-time ally BJP in a hard-hitting editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana. Reminding the saffron party that it stood with it when nobody supported it, the editorial said, “It is the beginning of the end of politics of arrogance. We promise you, we will uproot you one day as you have challenged us.”

Sena also attacked BJP for announcing its ouster from NDA without any meeting and for allotting Opposition benches to its MPs in Parliament.

The two parties, which fought the Maharashtra Assembly elections together, had a fallout over power-sharing in the state. Currently. Sena is in talks with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to cobble up an alliance that would give them a shot at forming the government in Maharashtra.

After severing ties with the BJP, Sena decided to stay away from the NDA meeting on November 17 ahead of the Parliament Winter Session. Sena MPs were being assigned seats in the Opposition benches in both houses, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Sunday after Sena’s lone minister Arvind Sawant pulled out of the Modi cabinet.

“One Pralhad Joshi, a minister in the Modi government announced Sena’s ouster citing the Sena is tying up with Congress NCP….he is not aware of the Shiv Sena’s spirit and NDA’s actions and deeds. When nobody was ready to stand with BJP and the words such as Hindutva and nationalism were not in the political lexicon, Sena stood with you then and prior to that as well with Jan Sangh. So, those who ousted Sena from NDA need to understand the history,” the editorial in Saamana read.

It also targeted BJP for announcing Sena’s ouster on the death anniversary of Babasaheb Thackeray. “When the entire country was paying respect to Balasaheb (on his death anniversary), these people did the despicable act of oustering those who led the foundation of NDA. There was no discussion or message about it,” it remarked.

The editorial said that when Balasaheb Thackeray, AB Vajpayee, LK Advani, Parkash Singh Badal, and George Fernandes laid the foundation for the NDA, many of the present leaders were not even born. It also said that decisions were taken only after a meeting of alliance partners. “Who decided our sitting arrangement when there was no meeting of the NDA held for the same? Earlier, Lal Krishna Advani was the chief of the NDA and George Fernandes was its convener. Who is the chief and convener of the NDA today?” the Sena asked in the editorial.

“The heads of the party (BJP) today would have been kids when the Sena supported the BJP to form the National Democratic Alliance. This haste will result in some serious accident for sure,” the editorial warned.

It further likened BJP to 13th-century invader Muhammad Ghori who killed Prithviraj Chauhan despite the legendary king sparing his life several times, and said there are similar people in Maharashtra trying to backstab the party.

Sena also reminded the BJP of how Balasaheb saved PM Narendra Modi from his chair as Gujrat CM stating that “Shiv Sena supremo saved Modi when everyone was against it.”

(With inputs from PTI)