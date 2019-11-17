Sena MPs allotted seats on Opposition side in Parliament, says Prahlad Joshi

A day after Shiv Sena announced that it would not attend a meeting of NDA allies in New Delhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Shiv Sena MPs would be allotted seats on the Opposition side in both houses of the Parliament. The Winter session of the Parliament begins from Monday.

Pralhad Joshi said the decision has been taken as the lone Sena minister had resigned and the party was “working out” alliance with the Congress and NCP to form government in Maharashtra.

“Shiv Sena’s minister has resigned from the NDA government…they are not attending today’s NDA meeting and working out an alliance with the Congress and the NCP. So it is natural that they will be allotted seats on the opposition side in both houses,” PTI quoted Joshi as saying.

Arvind Sawant, the lone Sena MP in Modi’s Cabinet, had quit as Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises earlier this week after accusing the BJP of lying with regard to its power-sharing promises in Maharashtra.

Speaking on the NDA meeting, Vinayak Raut, Sena MP in the Lok Sabha, had said the party was not attending it as they were not invited. “It is not a question of boycotting the (NDA) meeting. We have not been invited to the meeting and hence we are not going. As to whether we are still a constituent of the NDA, that is for the BJP to decide. Our party chief, Uddhav Thackeray, has not made any statement saying that we are not part of the NDA,” said Raut.

Shiv Sena MP and executive editor of party mouthpiece Saamana, Sanjay Raut, said Sena’s split from the NDA was now only a formality.

The BJP and Shiv Sena have locked horns over the seat-sharing formula and the post of chief minister in Maharashtra ever since the results of the Assembly elections were announced on October 24. The state has now been placed under President’s rule.

The Winter session of the Parliament is expected to be a stormy affair as the Opposition seeks to corner the government over issues of economic slowdown and unemployment, along with the situation in Kashmir and Delhi pollution.