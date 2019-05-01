Ban burqas in India: Shiv Sena asks PM Narendra Modi after Sri Lanka move

Welcoming Sri Lanka’s decision to ban the niqab or face veil in the wake of the Easter Sunday attacks, the Shiv Sena Wednesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi follow in its footsteps and ban burqas in India.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece, Saamana, the party said the demand is being made in the national interest. “It has happened in Ravana’s Sri Lanka. When will it happen in Ram’s Ayodhya? We are asking this question as PM Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya today,” said the editorial noting that the current dispensation has enacted a law against triple talaq in a bid to prevent the exploitation of Muslim women.

It further said that Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has shown courage by announcing that wearing the face veil in public places is a criminal offence. “The Sri Lankan president announced the restrictions as an emergency measure to ensure that the security forces do not face any difficulty in identifying people. People wearing face-masks or other veils could pose a danger to national and social security,” the editorial read.

The Sena further said there were no Mahatma Jyotirao Phule or Shahu Maharaj (social reformers in Maharashtra) in the Muslim community. “So, it has worked in favour of whimsical leaders like Shahabuddin, Azam Khan, Owaisi brothers and Abu Azmi. If such religious practices and the traditions are coming in the way of national security, then it must be ended. Modi needs to do all this. It is an equally courageous work, like the surgical strike,” Sena added.