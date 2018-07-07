Shiv Sena asks Centre to allow Arvind Kejriwal government to work

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

Almost three weeks since Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal telephoned Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray while he and three of his cabinet ministers staged a sit-in in the Lieutenant Governor’s (L-G) secretariat, the Sena on Friday said it doubted that the L-G’s interference in the decisions of the Delhi government would stop after the SC verdict that decisions of the elected government in Delhi do not require the concurrence of the L-G.

Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana said the standoff between Kejriwal and L-G Anil Baijal should come to an end and Kejriwal should be allowed to work.

“This standoff is not between the L-G and Kejriwal but it is Kejriwal versus PM Narendra Modi,” said Sena, adding that Modi could have reined the government-appointed L-G.

On June 17, Sena MP Sanjay Raut had said: “Uddhavji’s view is that the Delhi government is an elected government and should be allowed to function without any hurdles otherwise there is no meaning to elections. It is not good for democracy.” The Saamana editorial on Friday said the SC on Wednesday said L-G has limited powers cannot take decisions overruling the elected government.

“We are still doubtful, even after the SC verdict, that the L-G’s interference in Delhi government’s decisions would stop,” added Sena.

The editorial said there could be a difference of opinion about Kejriwal’s style of functioning but there was no problem in cooperating with the Kejriwal government, which has been voted to power by the people.

