Shiv Sena raises employment issue again

Raising the issue of employment guarantee to drought-hit farmers, Shiv Sena’s heir apparent Aaditya Thackeray said on Sunday that he would soon meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the issue.

Aaditya, who visited drought-hit parts in Western Maharashtra’s Solapur on Sunday, also assured farmers that he would hold discussions with the state government to fix “issues” concerning the government’s farm loan waiver scheme.

Eyeing the upcoming Assembly polls, senior Shiv Sena leaders toured drought-hit areas on Sunday. Reaching out to farmers, the party distributed foodgrains and water to those staying in fodder camps across nine districts. Party president Uddhav Thackeray oversaw the distribution in Jalna and Aurangabad, where he also interacted with farmers.

With the Opposition targeting the BJP-Shiv Sena government for rising farmer suicides in the state, agrarian distress is likely to be the key election issue in the upcoming state polls. With this in mind, all the major parties are reaching out to marginal farmers. “Shiv Sena promises to be with you till the drought crisis has been conquered,” Aaditya said while interacting with farmers at one of the fodder-camps. Incidentally, he also criticised “politics over drought” during the same interaction. Meanwhile, former minister Jaydutt Kshirsagar, who has recently switched over from the NCP to the Shiv Sena, accompanied Uddhav Thackeray during his drought visit.