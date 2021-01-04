Maharashtra: Shiv Sangram against govt move, seeks Maratha reservation to remain under SEBC

Shiv Sangram president Vinayak Mete has urged the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to restore the Maratha reservation under the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC). (File photo)

The state government’s decision to accommodate the Marathas under the Economical Weaker Section reservation has invited wrath from the Shiv Sangram, a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Shiv Sangram president Vinayak Mete has urged the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to restore the Maratha reservation under the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC). He has raised apprehensions that once the EWS is enforced, the Marathas would never make it to the SEBC where benefits are higher in terms of reservation for education and government jobs.

Shiv Sangram, with its base in the Marathwada region, is planning to launch a campaign soon against the government’s decision.

Mete said, “The SEBC resolution was adopted by state legislative assembly and council. It got consent from all political parties in 2018. The unanimous decision was taken and implemented to give Marathas 12 and 23 per cent reservation in government educational institutions and jobs.” Therefore, the EWS reservation with stiffer competition and less than 10 per cent quota doesn’t offer much to the Maratha community.

“The hasty decision by the state was aimed at hiding its failure to pursue the case properly in court,” he added. Mete was of the opinion that to avoid backlash from the community, the government pushed the Marathas for the EWS reservation.

The organisation has expressed its displeasure over the government’s “failure” to consult the Maratha groups before taking its decisions.

The Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM), which has been crusading the long-drawn battle for the Maratha reservation rights since 2016-17, had already slammed the government for “compromising” its position over the issue.

The MKM, which has publicly expressed its disappointment over the EWS reservation last week, is still urging the government to reverse the decision.

The organisation said: “Even now, if the state pursues the matter in the Supreme Court, the Maratha reservation issue will still remain under the SEBC category.” MKM coordinator Rajendra Kondhare said, “The MVA aims to resolve the problem at any cost. But in doing so, it has harmed the larger interest of the Marathas who fought for reservation rights under the SEBC for the past three years.”