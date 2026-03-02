‘Shirtless protest’ at India AI Impact Summit: Nine IYC workers granted bail

According to the police, the protest was not spontaneous, but executed after prior planning and had a structured allocation of roles, concealment tactics and coordinated post-incident movement. In total, 14 people, all members and office-bearers of the IYC, had been arrested in the case. Five remain in custody.

A Delhi court on Sunday granted bail to nine India Youth Congress (IYC) workers and dismissed the bail plea of another in connection to a ‘shirtless’ protest at the India AI Impact Summit on February 20.

While opposing the bail pleas, the Delhi Police stated that the protest was deliberately held at the summit and not at designated protest sites like Jantar Mantar, adding that their shirts read: “India compromised with America”.

The counsel for the accused stated that they had been interrogated for nine days and that their custody wasn’t required anymore. It was also stated that there was neither a risk of the accused fleeing the country nor of them tampering with evidence.