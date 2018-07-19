Shiromani Akali Dal to kick-start election campaign for Lok Sabha polls

Sukhbir Singh Badal.(Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/File) Sukhbir Singh Badal.(Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/File)

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) would start campaigning for the 2019 general elections from August 19. The party will hold its first election rally at Pipli in Haryana, an official statement said on Thursday.

According to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, “The party would sound the poll bugle for Lok Sabha elections with its first election rally at Pipli on August 19.”

This was decided at a meeting held with the district party observers from Haryana, he said.

He said that Sharanjit Singh Sotha, the party president of the Haryana unit, as well as the party’s women wing president in the state, Ravinder Kaur Ajrana, presented a report in the meeting which was approved by all the observers.

SAD leader Sikandar Singh Maluka has already been appointed as the observer for Rajasthan to accelerate the party activities in the poll-bound state, Badal said.

