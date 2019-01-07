Lone SAD MLA Balkaur Singh from Haryana joins Dushyant Chautala’s JJP

In a boost for the newly formed Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) of Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Chautala, the lone Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA from Haryana, Balkaur Singh, has joined the new political outfit on Sunday.

Balkaur had won the 2014 Assembly election with the support of SAD’s political alliance partner Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) from Kalanwali constituency of Sirsa district.

In November 2018, INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala’s elder son, Ajay Chautala, had announced to form a new political outfit after bitter infighting in the political family. With latest entry, the number of JJP supporter MLAs has gone up to four in 90 member Assembly.

According to a press release issued by the JJP Sunday, Balkaur Singh, 49, joined the party in the presence of its founder Ajay Chautala at Kalanwali town. The JJP has claimed that Kalanwali Municipal Committee’s president Sonu and Singh’s other supporters have also joined the new political outfit.

“I have always been follower of the policies of Chaudhary Devi Lal. In the current scenario, Ajay Chautala and his son Dushyant Chautala are following his principles in true sense which has inspired me to join the JJP,” mentioned the press release quoting Balkaur Singh, a former member of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

According to the press release, BJP Kisan Morcha’s Gujarat co-incharge Swami Jasmer, who is from Sonipat district of Haryana, has also joined the JJP.