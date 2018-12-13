Shiromani Akali Dal dissolves Delhi, UP, Rajasthan units

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Thursday dissolved the party units in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan with immediate effect.

The decision, aimed at overhauling the state units, was taken based on suggestions by party observers for the two states and the national capital – MPs Balwinder Singh Bhundar and Prem Singh Chandumajra and former minister Sikandar Singh Maluka, SAD senior vice-president and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said.

Cheema said the process of making major changes in the organisational structure of the party had been going on in the wake of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“New organisational structure will be announced in the next two months after having extensive deliberation with the senior leadership of the party,” he said.