Shiromani Akali Dal chief booked for violating Covid norms

Shiromani Akali Dal president and former Punjab deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal has been booked for violating Covid-19 guidelines over a get-together of party workers at his place.

A case has been registered against Sukhbir at Lambi police station in district Tarn Taran under Section 188 of the IPC.

Over 100 Akali Dal workers had gathered in clear violation of Covid curbs at the home of Ferozpur MP Sukhbir Badal in Badal village to ‘celebrate’ the appointment of new chief of the Students Organisation of India (SOI). The gathering was organised by new SIO president Robin Brar to thank Sukhbir for appointing him to the post.

Robin Brar too has been booked in same case along with SAD’s former Malout MLA Harpreet Singh and others.

The FIR reads that the crowd of 100 to 150 gathered at the house of Sukhbir Badal and violated Covid-19 guidelines.

Punjab government had recently banned political gatherings in state after second Covid wave hit.

Meanwhile, Muktsar in the last 24 hours has registered 355 new cases and has recorded third highest positivity rate of 19.97 in Punjab after SAS Nagar (27.16 per cent) and Fazilka (23.23 per cent).