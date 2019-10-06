Artist Shireen Mody found dead at Goa residence

Artist Shireen Mody was found dead at her residence in Goa, police said on Sunday. The police has also discovered the body of the house gardener.

“Two bodies were found. One has been identified as her gardener. We are trying to get full details. For now the two bodies have been sent to post mortem,” a police officer told The Indian Express.

Mody, who was originally from South Mumbai, had lived and worked in Goa for over three decades. She was married to a German-architect, who has since passed away. Mody is survived by her daughter Saffron Wiehl, who is an illustrator.

Mody’s works are generally large-format acrylic-on-canvas depictions of Goa’s life and landscape. Her themes are intensely local with a focus on tropical sunlight and shadow.

In 2016, began a series of paintings of the coconut palm. In 2018, she started Studio Arpora in Goa’s Arpora village to showcase her works along with that of her daughter Wiehl’s.

With inputs from Smita Nair