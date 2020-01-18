Shirdi to remain closed tomorrow after row over Sai Baba’s birthplace

A view of sanctum santorum of Sai Baba temple in Shirdi. (Express archive photo) A view of sanctum santorum of Sai Baba temple in Shirdi. (Express archive photo)

Residents of Maharashtra’s Shirdi, believed to be the birthplace of Sai Baba, have called for a bandh on Sunday in response to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray acknowledgement that Pathri in Parbhani was where the 19th century spiritual leader was born. Earlier this week, Thackeray had announced a grant of Rs 100 crore for the development of Pathri.

The administrative body of Sai Baba’s Samadhi, meanwhile, called for the indefinite closure of the Shirdi temple. “A call for an indefinite closure of Shirdi has been given against CM Uddhav Thackeray’s reported comment calling Pathri (in Parbhani) as Sai Baba’s birthplace,” , was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “We’ve announced to close Shirdi against rumours, from 19 January”.

With thousands of devotees arriving in Shirdi everyday, the bandh is likely to throw life out of gear at the temple town.

Thackeray’s move to develop Pathri as a pilgrimage destination also caused a political row, with the BJP questioning the timing of the announcement.

“There was no dispute over Saibaba’s birthplace. How it became an issue and new evidence (about Pathri being the birthplace) came up after the government changed? No political leader can determine what was Saibaba’s birthplace,” BJP MP from Ahmednagar Sujay Vikhe-Patil was quoted as saying by PTI.

NCP leader Durrani Abdullah Khan, meanwhile, said there was evidence to prove Saibaba was born at Pathri. “While Shirdi is Saibaba’s ‘karmabhoomi’ (place of work) Pathri is ‘janmabhoomi’ (birthplace) and both places have their own importance,” he said.

Congress leader Ashok Chavan, meanwhile, said it would be “improper” to deprive the people of Pathri facilities due to the controversy.

(With inputs from ENS, agencies)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd