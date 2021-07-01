Shipping ministry launches corridor from Cochin port to improve coastal connectivity

Both Cochin port and Kerala government have offered operational incentives so that a larger number of containers are shipped via waterways. (Twitter/@shipmin_india)

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Wednesday launched the maiden voyage under the Green Freight Corridor-2, a coastal shipping service, from Cochin port to Beypore and Azhikkal ports located in northern Kerala.

The ministry plans to improve the connectivity and synergies between the major and non-major ports by promoting such coastal trading. This move is also aimed at creating intermodal and sustainable customer solutions, improving use of waterways, cutting road and rail traffic and logistical expenditures.

MoS Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the first voyage under the service, which is operated by Mumbai-based Round the Coast Pvt Ltd.

The newly launched service will connect Cochin with Beypore-Azhikkal and later Kollam ports in Kerala. Vessels shall ferry load from Cochin to Beypore and Azhikkal twice a week. Commodities like rice, wheat, salt, construction material, cement and others will be sent from Gujarat to Cochin port, from where further transportation using waterways will be carried to other Kerala ports. On its return voyage, commodities like plywood, textiles, coffee, footwear will be ferried.

Both Cochin port and Kerala government have offered operational incentives so that a larger number of containers are shipped via waterways.