Indian Coast Guard’s latest patrol vessel ‘Varad’ commissioned in Chennai

Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Varad’, the fifth in the series of seven Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs), was commissioned in Chennai by the Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday.

Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan, Indian Coast Guard, said, “‘Varad’ is a projection of Indian Coast Guard’s will and commitment ‘To serve and Protect’ the maritime interests of the nation.”

The ship will be based in Odisha’s Paradip under the operational and administrative control of the Commander Coast Guard Region (North-East).

The 98-metre OPV has been designed and built by Larsen & Toubro Ltd in Chennai’s Kattupalli and is fitted with state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment, sensors and machinery. Enhancing the Coast Guard’s rescue and surveillance capabilities, the vessel is equipped with 30-mm and 12.7-mm guns with fire control system (FCS). It also boasts of special features such as Integrated Bridge System (IBS), Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), Automated Power Management System (APMS) and High Power External Fire-Fighting system.

The ship is designed to carry one twin-engine helicopter and four high-speed boats, including two rigid hull inflatable boats, for swift boarding operations, search and rescue, law enforcement and maritime patrol. The ship is also capable of carrying Pollution Response equipment for oil spills.

Meanwhile, at Visakhapatnam, the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) observed National Science Day in Mohapatra Manasi Auditorium. National Science Day has been observed on February 28 every year since 1987, in commemoration of the discovery of ‘Raman effect’ by Sir C V Raman on February 28, 1928.

