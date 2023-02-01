Shipbuilding industry had potential to increase contribution of the industry, services sector to the national GDP: Economic Survey 2023

The strategically-important shipbuilding industry—which plays a role in energy security, national defence and the development of the heavy engineering industry—has the potential to increase the contribution of the industry and the services sector to the national GDP, the Economic Survey 2023 released Tuesday said.

“With its immense direct and indirect linkages with most other leading industries, such as steel, aluminium, electrical machinery and equipment etc., and its huge dependence on infrastructure and services sectors of the economy, the shipbuilding industry has the potential to strengthen the mission of an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” it said.

It said the Indian Navy shipbuilding projects currently in progress at various Indian shipyards will provide the requisite impetus to the industry.

“With the objective to achieve strategic independence in shipbuilding and development of niche technology, as of date, more than 130 IN warships have been constructed at Indian shipyards, and presently, 41 of 43 ships and submarines are being constructed at various public and private sector Indian shipyards,” it said, adding that these initiatives, through various channels, are contributing to economic growth and employment in the country.

The Economic Survey further stated that shipbuilding with its links to other ancillary industries, including steel, engineering equipment, port infrastructure, trade and shipping services has the potential to create a collaborative production eco-system.

“It is noteworthy that a significant proportion of value addition, approximately 65 per cent, in the construction of a ship is derived from manufacturers of shipboard materials, equipment, and systems,” it said.

It said shipbuilding is capable of generating mass employment in remote, coastal and rural areas, thereby absorbing the labour migrating from agricultural pursuits to manufacturing facilities established by shipyards and their ancillary industries.

“For instance, the recently commissioned INS Vikrant alone engaged approximately 500 MSMEs, 12,000 employees from ancillary industries, and 2,000 shipyard employees,” it said.

A study undertaken by the Navy for the construction of seven P17A ships reveals that around three-fourths of the total project cost of warships is invested back into the Indian economy.

“This investment is ploughed back into the economy through indigenous sourcing of raw materials, development of equipment and systems installed onboard ships and other manpower services,” it said.

It said an indigenous shipping and shipbuilding industry can also reduce freight bills and forex outgo, thus reducing the current account deficit.