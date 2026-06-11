3rd ship with Indians on fire off Oman; 3 were killed earlier in US strike

Another incident of fire on vessel with Indian crew off the Oman coast has come to the fore. Ealrier, three Indians were killed in a US strike on Wednesday.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Jun 11, 2026 12:58 PM IST
Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello with 24 Indian seafarers on board attacked by U.S. ForcesA visual of the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello, which was attacked by the US forces off the coast of Oman (Source: Forward Seamen’s Union of India/ANI)
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Another incident of fire on vessel with Indian crew off the Oman coast has come to the fore. Ealrier, three Indians were killed in a US strike on Wednesday.

The Indian Embassy in Oman has said that it is closely monitoring the situation. It posted on X: “We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today . We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details.”

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